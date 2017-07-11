TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Here's how Erdogan called on Turkey to stop the 2016 coup
Here's the speech made by Turkey's president on CNN Turk at 00:26 on 16 July, 2016.
Here's how Erdogan called on Turkey to stop the 2016 coup
Erdogan spoke through videophone app FaceTime to call on Turks to take to the streets to resist the attempted coup that began on the night of July 15. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2017

Here's a translation of a speech that Turkey's President gave on the night of the coup:

Recommended

Today's development is unfortunately an uprising organised by a small minority within our armed forces.And it is an insurrection instigated, managed and masterminded by the parallel state.I believe that they will receive a fitting punishment for this attempt against the unity, solidarity and integrity of our country.They will pay a very heavy price for using tanks, cannons and helicopters that have been paid for by this nation, against the nation itself.As the president, the prime minister and the government, we will stand firm and take every necessary measure.We cannot measure the cost of this …. [cuts out] we cannot give them any quarter.I believe that in a very short time, we will defeat this occupation that they are carrying out..I must stress that with great determination, we will overcome this.No-one has the strength to test our will.I want to call out to my nation:I urge the Turkish people to take to the streets of our cities, and to convene at our public squares and our airports.Let us gather at our squares and airports — and let them come with their tanks and cannons.Let them do what they will.I have yet to see any power greater than that of the people.It is out of the question for us to recognise such a thing from now on, either.The chain of command has been violated.We now face an unfortunate situation where subordinates command their superiors.I am the president — and at the same time, the commander in chief of this nation.This attempted uprising will have its answer from the law and they will be given an answer in the judicial system.They should know that in this country , the law will be maintained.We will do what is necessary to punish them — no one should fear.I do not believe that the coup backers will be successful.Throughout history, no coup backers were successful. In the end they fail.— Recep Tayyip Erdogan

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture