The United Nations
UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon released a written statement on the Organisation's official website on July 16:
The European Union
On July 16 at 03:10 am (Turkish local time) European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini released the following joint statement:
Tusk further tweeted on July 16 at 3:23 am (Turkish local time):
NATO
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made his first statement on July 16 at 5:34 am (Turkish local time):
A further statement by Stoltenberg was published on NATO's official website on July 18:
The Gulf Cooperation Council
All GCC countries celebrated the Turkish people's victory over the intended military takeover. The Council is headed by Saudi Arabia, whose government expressed support for Turkey's "elected government" that possessed "constitutional legitimacy."
Upon Ankara's request, Saudi Arabia also detained Turkey's military attaché to Kuwait (suspected of Gülenist connections) at Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia, and further stated that they were willing to collaborate with President Erdoğan in the failed coup's aftermath.
The Council of Europe
Early at night, Secretary-General Thorbjørn Jagland of the Council of Europe became the first international statesman to express his support for Turkey and against the military takeover attempt. As the news was just beginning to spread, he promptly tweeted:
The United States of America
US Secretary of State John Kerry released a statement on July 16 at 00:14 am (Turkish local time), where he said:
After it became clear that the insurrection had been quelled, a further statement was issued on July 16 at 02:13 am (Turkish local time):
This was further echoed by the White House on the same day:
In the months after the coup, Ankara's request for the extradition of the Pennsylvania-based Fethullah Gülen has not been met, which placed a strain on relations between the US and Turkey.
The United Kingdom
From the start, the UK was one EU state that was most sympathetic to Turkey's predicament, opposing the military takeover, upholding the elected government's legitimacy, and also lending its support to Ankara's claim that the coup had been the work of Gulen's supporters.
On July 15 at 21:53 (or 9:53 pm) Turkish local time, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tweeted:
Johnson posted another tweet on 16th July at 7:12 am (Turkish local time):
On July 18 at the House of Commons, Prime Minister Theresa May proclaimed:
Germany
As the world became aware that part of the army was trying to take over, Germany immediately released a statement of solidarity with the Turkish people and government. On the night of the coup, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman posted on Twitter:
The day after the coup, Angela Merkel told reporters in Berlin:
Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on July 16 that President Vladimir Putin was being kept constantly informed on the situation in Turkey.
The Foreign Ministry stated that: "Moscow is most concerned at the latest events in Turkey," and called upon the Turkish authorities and people "to settle the problems without use of force, and to respect the constitutional order."
Separately, the government confirmed its "readiness to work constructively with the legally elected leadership of Turkey in the interest of promoting bilateral relations," adding that this particularly applied to "fighting the threat of terrorism."
Pakistan
Turkey and Pakistan have long enjoyed mutual trust and appreciation, which was only strengthened after July 15, 2016.
On July 16, Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the coup, and expressed Pakistan's support and solidarity with President Erdogan. He also visited the Turkish parliament "to reaffirm Pakistan's unequivocal support and solidarity" with the government and people of Turkey against the failed military takeover.
Pakistan's response to the coup in Turkey was made more interesting because of the parallels many commentators have been drawing between the extraordinary influence that has traditionally been exercised by the military in both countries. This may be said to have imparted some extra passion and poignancy to the way Pakistani media have been covering the Turkish coup.
Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, tweeted:
Maryam Nawaz, the prime minister's daughter tweeted:
Qatar
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani called President Erdogan on July 16 to congratulate him on his victory against a deadly coup attempt by the military. Thani became the first leader to make a personal solidarity call to Erdogan. He "strongly condemned this failed attempt and voiced...(Qatar's) solidarity with Turkey...in all measures it takes to protect constitutional legitimacy, enforce the rule of law and preserve its security and stability," the official QNA news agency reported.
Subsequently the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that:
Iran
On July 16, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani publicly condemned the attempted military takeover:
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a tweet saying he was
