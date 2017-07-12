Ugandan reggae star Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, has taken the oath of office on Tuesday as a member of Parliament for Kampala's Kyaddondo East Constituency in central Uganda.

Thousands of Wine's supporters took to the streets to escort him to the Ugandan Parliament for the swearing-in ceremony.

Wine gained 77 percent of the votes as an independent candidate in a by-election held on June 30, defeating established candidates from both President Yoweri Museveni's ruling NRM and the main opposition FDC parties.

For many who call Wine the "Ghetto President", he embodies the struggles, frustrations and hopes of the young, poor and marginalised in a nation where elderly rulers can often seem dismissive of their plight.

A very personal transformation

His victory marks a remarkable personal journey for the charismatic reggae star from brash, slum-dwelling youth to a sharp-suited and savvy political operator.

"As an independent, he may find it difficult to push through any agenda he has. And it's not yet clear what that might be," Jamie Hitchen, a policy researcher at Africa Research Institute told TRT World. "He has spoken with passion on the campaign trail but turning words into deeds might prove difficult."

The 35-year old star grew up in Kamwokya, one of Kampala's poorest slums. After working as a backing singer, he studied music and drama at the country's most prestigious centres of learning, Makarere University.

Wine rose to prominence about a decade ago with catchy, upbeat tunes in an East African reggae style, quickly becoming a tabloid sensation.

But he transformed himself gradually from party-loving, flashy popster to a champion of ordinary Ugandans and a crusader against the social status quo.