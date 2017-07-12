The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday moved close to an agreement that will allow Paris and Los Angeles to each host the Summer Games between now and 2028 and rule out any other cities from bidding.

The two cities were the only ones left in the race to stage the 2024 Games and an IOC session voted that it would seek a "tri-partite agreement" for one host in 2024 and the other in 2028.

The original plan had been to choose one for 2024 at the next session in Lima on September 13, discard the other and start a whole new bidding process for 2028.

TRT World'sPaul Scott explains.