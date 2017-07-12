The United States on Tuesday postponed for three months a decision on whether to permanently lift sanctions on Sudan over its human rights record and other issues, the US State Department said.

Former US President Barack Obama temporarily lifted sanctions for six months in January, suspending a trade embargo, unfreezing assets and removing financial sanctions.

A decision by Obama's successor, President Donald Trump, about whether to make the relief permanent had been expected on Wednesday. In June, the United States said it was "very concerned" about Sudan's human rights record.

Sudan said on Tuesday it had complied with all US demands for lifting sanctions, which have been in place for 20 years and have hobbled the country's economy.

The US State Department acknowledged in a statement that Sudan had made "significant, substantial progress in many areas," but it said three more months were needed to establish that the country had fully addressed Washington's concerns.

"The United States will revoke the sanctions if the [government of Sudan] is assessed to have sustained progress in these areas at the end of the extended review period," the State Department said.

US demands include resolving internal military conflicts in areas such as war-torn Darfur, cooperating on counterterrorism and improving access to humanitarian aid.