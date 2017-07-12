WORLD
Japanese PM promises support for victims of flooding in Kyushu
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cuts short a European tour and visits the flood-hit southwestern island of Kyushu, promising his government's support.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) offers a silent tribute to victims at an area hit by heady rain in Asakura, Fukuoka prefecture, Japan on July 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 12, 2017

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday visited a region devastated by flooding over recent days and promised that the government would do everything possible to help rebuild it.

Torrential rain that began a week ago set off landslides and sent rivers surging over their banks on the southwestern island of Kyushu. It forced more than 400,000 people from their homes.

Twenty-five people were killed and 23 are still missing.

Abe, whose support has plunged to its lowest since he took office in 2012, cut short a European tour by a day because of the disaster. He went to visit the region less than 24 hours after returning.

"I was able to talk with people in evacuation centres and hear their worries and troubles," said Abe.

"The government will make every effort to rebuild so that people can resume their former lives without worries."

About 11,000 soldiers, police and firefighters are combing through mud and piles of logs in the largely rural area, searching for the missing.

"We finally found my wife, and held her funeral yesterday," one man, his chin dusted with stubble, told NHK public television. "There's nothing left of the house."

Abe knelt down to talk to survivors sitting on the floor of the evacuation centre and he also inspected the site of a destroyed railway bridge.

One woman told media Abe had shaken her hand and commiserated with her about how tough things must be.

"We want him to work hard for Japan," she said.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
