The German cabinet agreed on Wednesday to tighten scrutiny on takeovers of companies in strategic industries by buyers outside the EU, the Economy Ministry said, reacting to Europe-wide disquiet over Chinese takeovers.

The new regulations will allow the government to block takeovers if there is a risk of important know-how being lost abroad. The rules do not need parliamentary approval.

It will also allow Berlin more time to probe takeover bids, especially in sectors affecting critical infrastructure, and extend the range of deals eligible for examination by the authorities.

"We remain one of the most open economies in the world, but we also have an eye on fair competition. We owe that to our companies," Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said in a statement.

"In future, reporting requirements and more time to examine deals will provide more protection and reciprocity for companies in critical infrastructure."

Strategic sectors

The new ruling extends takeover probes to include companies providing services or software to strategic sectors including electricity grids, nuclear power plants, water supplies, telecoms networks, hospitals and airports.

More defence companies manufacturing or developing "key technologies" are also covered than under previous rules.

The purchase of German robotics maker Kuka by Chinese company Midea last year fuelled concerns that China was gaining access to key technologies while shielding its own companies from foreign takeovers.