The economic costs of Syria's conflict – which is in its seventh year – have been calculated by the World Bank (WB) in its latest report which projects losses at $226 billion.

"This is about four-times the Syrian GDP in 2010," said the institution's report released earlier this week.

The WB report focused on damage to infrastructure, loss of lives, displacement of people, economic outcomes, and human development results between 2011 and 2017.

It said that the conflict has destroyed about a third of the housing stock and about half of medical and education facilities.

Syria's war began on March 15, 2011 after security forces detained a group of boys accused of painting anti-government graffiti in the southern city of Daraa.

The regime of Bashar al Assad came down heavily on protesters in a wider crackdown pushing Syria into what has become a civil and sectarian war.

Nine million jobless

The report estimated 400,000 to 470,000 people died as a result and over half of Syria's population was forcibly displaced "within or outside the country's border."

The bank has estimated that around six out of every 10 Syrians live in extreme poverty because of the war, adding that some 538,000 jobs were lost annually in the first four years of the conflict.

"The fact that nine million Syrians are not working will have consequences long after the fighting has stopped," said Saroj Kumar Jha, World Bank Director for the region.

"The departure of nearly 5 million refugees, combined with inadequate schooling and malnutrition leading to stunting, will cause long-term deterioration of the county's most valuable asset, its human capital. In the future, when Syria needs it most, there will be a collective shortage of vital skills."

