Police are patrolling for poachers as rhinoceros, deer and wild buffalo move to higher ground to escape floods devastating parts of northeast India, including a famed wildlife preserve.

Kaziranga National Park in Assam state has the world's largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros and is home to many other species.

Assam Forest and Environment Minister Pramila Rani Brahma on Monday described the flooding situation in the park as grave after heavy monsoon rains in the past three weeks. Forest guards have found one carcass of a rhino that died in the floods, and Brahma said vehicles on a highway knocked down six deer over the weekend.

Kerry Alexander reports.