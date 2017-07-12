At least 15 people were killed when four female suicide bombers detonated their explosives in Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria, police said on Wednesday, in the latest violence to hit the strategic city.

Borno state police commissioner Damian Chukwu told reporters the four struck in the suburb of Molai Kalemari on Tuesday night and that most of the victims were civilian militia manning security posts.

"The bombers detonated IEDs [improvised explosive devices] strapped to their bodies at different locations of the area, killing 19 people, including the bombers," he said.

"A total of 23 people were injured."

Bello Danbatta, a spokesman for the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) militia and chief security officer at the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said it appeared his men were the targets.

Two of the bombers blew themselves up at checkpoints manned by militia members, who assist the military with security and sometimes accompany soldiers on operations against Boko Haram jihadists.

"In all we lost 12 of our gallant JTF," he said.

He added, "Civilian JTF have sacrificed their lives to protect their people and the life and property of the citizens of Borno state.

"We sacrificed our life, God willing, we continue to fight this insurgency."