Air Force radio chatter during Turkey's 2016 coup attempt
Radio conversations show putchists hailing from the Turkish Air Force were encouraging each other to shoot indiscriminately.
During the night of July 15 helicopters commandeered by pro-coup soldiers fired on civilians and security personnel loyal to the government. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 12, 2017

On the night of July 15, 2016, an attempted coup which the Turkish government says was ordered by a US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, left 249 people dead and more than 2,000 injured.

The government says that followers of Gulen infiltrated in Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, forming what is commonly known as the "parallel state" over the years.

These are radio conversations between Air Force putschists who bombed Police Special Operations Headquarters in Ankara, killing 44 officers:

Ahmet Tosun: Strike if there are any moving targets especially around the main entrance.

Ekrem Aydogdu: A helicopter is being fuelled. They are probably going to take-off with it. Do we hit it?

Ahmet Tosun: Strike if you see any activity. Strike if you see any activity.

Ekrem Aydogdu: One helicopter destroyed.

Ugur Uzunoglu: There was some activity in the main entrance.

Mustafa Azimetli: Roger that. It is understood that you hit the entrance.

Ekrem Aydogdu: Be careful; they are probably dead and injured. Ambulances will probably enter the area, be careful about that.

Ugur Uzunoglu: Around 15-20 people entering from the main entrance.

Ahmet Tosun: Roger that. Fire at will at moving targets at the main entrance.

These are excerpts from radio conversations between putschits' helicopter pilots in Ankara:

—I am heading for the Sports School.

—We will shoot anything with blue lights on top [meaning police cars].

—Then hit them!

—Everything below, they are all blue light cars, there are also ambulances. Carry out a strike.

—I hit the police cars, right?

—Yes, hit the police.

Source: TRT World Vision

SOURCE:TRT World
