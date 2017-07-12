Turkish police killed five suspected Daesh militants in a raid on a house in the city of Konya early on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Konya's governorate officials said special forces police launched the operation at the house in the Meram district of Konya, in central Turkey.

Four police officers were slightly wounded.

"Five Kalashnikov rifles, a pistol and a large amount of ammunition were seized during the raid on the house," said the officials, adding they were planning a terror attack in the county.