Turkish police kill suspected Daesh militants during operation
Konya's governorate says special forces police prevented a terror attack with the raids it conducted on 10 different addresses in Konya, in central Turkey.
Turkish police sealed off the area around the house in the Meram district of Konya, in central Turkey on July 12, 2017 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 12, 2017

Turkish police killed five suspected Daesh militants in a raid on a house in the city of Konya early on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Konya's governorate officials said special forces police launched the operation at the house in the Meram district of Konya, in central Turkey.

Four police officers were slightly wounded.

"Five Kalashnikov rifles, a pistol and a large amount of ammunition were seized during the raid on the house," said the officials, adding they were planning a terror attack in the county.

Police sealed off the area and approaching vehicles were searched after the clash, which occurred during raids conducted by the police on 10 different addresses in Konya.

Daesh in the past carried out gun and bomb attacks in Turkey.

In recent years, thousands of foreign fighters had joined the militant group in their self-proclaimed caliphate in Syria and Iraq.

Ankara has detained more than 5,000 suspected Daesh militants and deported some 3,290 suspected foreign militants from 95 different countries in recent years, according to Turkish officials.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
