A team of Afghan schoolgirls who had been denied visas to attend a Washington robotics competition have now been cleared to travel to the United States, organisers said on Wednesday.

US authorities had originally denied access to schoolchildren from a number of Muslim-majority nations to participate in the science competition, decisions that followed implementation of stricter visa policies under President Donald Trump.

But following public outcry over the Afghan girls' inability to attend the event, the US president urged authorities to reverse course, according to local media.

"I am most grateful to the US Government and its State Department for ensuring Afghanistan, as well as Gambia, would be able to join us for this international competition this year," said the president of the First Global organisation, Joe Sestak, who noted that teams from Yemen, Libya and Morocco would also attend.

"All 163 teams from 157 countries have gained approval to the United States, including Iran, Sudan, and a team of Syrian refugees," said Sestak, a former US Navy Admiral and congressman.

"I could not be more proud."