Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi's Etihad said on Thursday they were disappointed with an American Airlines decision to end its code-share relationships with them as part of its push against government subsidies of Middle Eastern carriers.

On Wednesday, American notified both carriers of its decision to no longer share flights with them over what it described as "illegal subsidies."

"We are disappointed," Akbar al-Baker, chief executive of Qatar Airways, said on Thursday.

But he said the decision would not lead to his airline reducing services to the United States.

"If this is any way for them to make us reduce or stop our operations to the United States, we are not going to do so," he said.

"We have other partners who want to work with us so we will continue."

An Etihad spokesman said the carrier was also "disappointed" by American's decision.

"We view the decision by American Airlines as being anti-competitive and anti-consumer," the spokesman said, adding it will "reduce choices for consumers and may result in higher fares."