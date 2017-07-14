WORLD
2 MIN READ
Four opposition lawmakers disqualified from Hong Kong Parliament
Hong Kong's high court says its decision to bar opposition lawmakers is not politically motivated.
Four opposition lawmakers disqualified from Hong Kong Parliament
Opposition lawmakers (L-R) Nathan Law, Leung Kwok-hung, Lau Siu-lai and Edward Yiu make a statement at the Legislative Council after being disqualified by a court ruling in Hong Kong, China on July 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 14, 2017

Hong Kong's high court on Friday removed four opposition lawmakers from the city's legislative assembly after it invalidated their oaths of office.

Last year, Hong Kong lawmakers Nathan Law, Lau Siu-lai, Leung Kwok-hung and Edward Yiu added words to their oaths to reflect their frustrations with Chinese authorities.

The decision was given based on the Basic Law which was issued by Hong Kong's mini-constitution by Beijing.

The interpretation requires lawmakers to repeatedly describe Hong Kong as a Special Administrative Region of China.

The High Court said the interpretation was "binding" on all Hong Kong courts and that its decision to bar the four was not politically motivated.

Recommended

The former British colony, Hong Kong became a Chinese territory 20 years ago under a "one country, two systems" arrangement that guaranteed a wide range of freedoms not enjoyed in China, including a direct vote for half of the 70-seat legislature.

According to activists the city government's effort in disqualifying democratically elected lawmakers is a direct assault on those freedoms.

The four legislators dismissed on Friday were not staunchly pro-independence but two of them have advocated self-determination for Hong Kong.

Beijing's interpretation of the constitution last November was prompted by a string of protests during the swearing in of lawmakers following citywide elections.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54