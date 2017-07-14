Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to visit the Gulf soon to discuss efforts to resolve the crisis, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"Our president wants to visit the countries of the (Gulf) region in the coming period. We are trying to determine the schedule. I think this visit will become more clear next week. All our efforts are focused on a solution that suits the laws of brotherly relations," Cavusoglu told reporters after talks in Ankara with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more from Ankara

Qatar's foreign minister lauded Turkey's role in solving the diplomatic crisis. He further said it would be unfair to describe US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's shuttle diplomacy to find a solution for the Persian Gulf as a failure, insisting that the crisis "cannot be solved in a day."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani also told reporters in Ankara that Qatar would continue to work with the United States and Kuwait to end the standoff with its four Arab neighbours.

The Qatari minister again denied accusations that his nation provided support to terror groups, accusing the four of failing to provide "single evidence" against his gas-rich nation.

"There has been no evidence submitted to prove the accusations against Qatar, even though it has been 40 days since the imposition of sanctions. Qatar maintains its intention to enter a dialogue as long as it is within the framework of mutual respect for each nation's sovereignty and respect for international law," he said.