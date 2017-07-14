WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump wraps up two-day visit to Paris
The Bastille Day ceremonies brought to an end a visit Macron needs as a boost to France's standing on the world stage – one which could also help a US leader left short of international friends by his stance on free trade and climate change.
Trump wraps up two-day visit to Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 14, 2017

US President Donald Trump has wrapped up his two-day visit to Paris as the guest of honour at the city's Bastille Day parade.

In a trip full of symbolism, Trump's stay coincided with the 100-year anniversary of America joining World War I.

Featuring a binational fly-past of American F-16 and French Rafale jets symbolising military cooperation in the Middle East and elsewhere, the occasion followed a day of talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, a first ladies' tour of Paris, and a dinner for the four at a restaurant in the Eiffel Tower.

Recommended

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports from Paris.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54