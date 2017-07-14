A Peruvian judge ordered the Andean nation's former president Ollanta Humala and his wife Nadine Heredia to be jailed for up to 18 months on Thursday while prosecutors prepare formal money laundering charges against them.

Judge Richard Concepcion ruled in favour of a request by prosecutor German Juarez, who argued Humala and Heredia should be jailed before a trial to prevent them from fleeing or interfering with his nearly three-year investigation.

"Their immediate capture internationally is ordered," Concepcion said as he handed down his decision amid jeers in the courtroom.

Humala and Heredia deny wrongdoing but were on their way to turning themselves into authorities, their lawyers told reporters.

TV images showed a car surrounded by news cameras leaving Humala's house in Lima.

"This confirms the abuse of power, which we will face in defense of our rights and the rights of all," Humala said on Twitter.

Juarez accuses Humala and Heredia of taking illegally obtained funds from late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez and Brazilian construction companies Odebrecht SA and OAS SA that were allegedly used in Humala's campaigns and for personal enrichment.

Concepcion's ruling against the couple came a day after former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for corruption and is a further blow to the political left in the region.