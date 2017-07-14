UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura put the emphasis on the international fight against terrorism on Friday as he wrapped up a round of Syria peace talks at which there was "no breakthrough, no breakdown and no one walking out."

Speaking at a news conference after briefing the UN Security Council by video, de Mistura said he felt the UN was expected to say where it stood on the fight against terrorism, which he said was "becoming the main issue being discussed at the highest possible level elsewhere."

Discussion of terrorism has been a constant demand of the Syrian regime since the series of talks began early last year, and it was added to the formal agenda earlier this year, along with talks about a new constitution, reformed governance and fresh elections.

The main opposition group, the High Negotiations Committee, wants a focus on political transition, meaning an end to the rule of regime leader Bashar al Assad.

De Mistura said Assad's negotiators had not given any indication that they were willing to discuss the transition.

"But what I do believe is that what are going to be the next steps of the international community in wanting to see an acceleration of the end of this conflict may help the government to be ready to address the political process," he said.

UN resolutions

Laying out his understanding of the fight against terrorism, de Mistura said it only related to groups identified by the UN Security Council as terrorists, and it must be done in accordance with humanitarian law and human rights law.

Implementation of UN resolutions on arming and financing terrorists and the movement of foreign fighters had been very slow, he said, and he expected to see increased efforts against UN-listed groups and coordinated action wherever possible.