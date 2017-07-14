British budget airline easyJet said on Friday it would establish a new airline in Austria to protect its flying rights in the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc.

The new airline, easyJet Europe, will be headquartered in Vienna. The budget airline must have a licence and an air operator's certificate (AOC) in an EU member state to allow it to continue flying between and within EU countries after Brexit.

The new airline licence in Austria will protect these flights regardless of what happens in negotiations over the status of flights between Britain and the EU after Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.

"The accreditation process is now well advanced and easyJet hopes to receive the AOC and licence in the near future," easyJet said in a statement.

EasyJet is headquartered in Luton, 30 miles north of London, and said jobs there would be unaffected. The airline already has a Swiss licence and AOC.

Lufthansa also selected an Austrian operating licence for its budget unit Eurowings. Lufthansa management drew criticism from German unions for the move which they viewed as a way of avoiding more expensive German labour contracts.