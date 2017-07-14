Scores of civilians are fleeing Syria's Raqqa traumatised, with families torn apart and conditions worsening as the battle to oust Daesh intensifies, a senior UN official said on Thursday.

The number of people escaping has risen rapidly in recent weeks, Sajjad Malik, the UN refugee agency's representative in Syria, said.

"They're coming out really weak, thirsty, and frightened," he said, after visiting several camps for the displaced in northeast Syria.

The US-backed YPG is a leading part of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which launched an operation earlier this month to capture Raqqa, Daesh's de facto Syrian capital.

Turkey considers the YPG to be a terrorist group due to its affiliations with the PKK, which launched an insurgency against the Turkish state four decades ago.

With air strikes and special forces from the US-led coalition, the SDF pushed into Raqqa in June after advancing on the city for months.

Fighting since late last year has displaced more than 240,000 people in the wider Raqqa province, most of them only in the last few weeks, Malik said.

"Dead bodies rotting in heat"

"(There are) dead bodies all over the place. In some more destroyed neighbourhoods, bodies are still in that heat rotting on the street and in debris."

An estimated 30,000-50,000 people remain trapped in the city with Daesh holding people there against their will, Malik said. Witnesses say the militants have shot at those trying to escape.

The US-led coalition says that it goes to great lengths to avoid civilian casualties.

However, ahead of the attack on the city, the UN human rights office raised concerns about increasing reports of civilian deaths. In a May report, it said there had been "massive civilian casualties ... and serious infrastructure destruction."

Rights groups like Syrian Network for Human Rights , Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Amnesty International and London-based NGO Airwars have separately reported massive civilian deaths in coalition strikes in both Raqqa and Mosul city in Iraq.

Daesh militants still control swathes of Syria's eastern desert bordering Iraq and most of Deir al-Zor, which would be its last major foothold in Syria after losing Raqqa.