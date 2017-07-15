WORLD
How did the failed coup affect Turkey-US relations?
The lack of an immediate and strong response by the US to the coup attempt in Turkey has tested relations between the two NATO allies following 15 July, 2016.
People wave Turkey's national flags as they attend a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the attempted coup at the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey. July 15, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 15, 2017

The relationship between Turkey and the US was put to test after the failed coup attempt against the country's democratically-elected government on 15 July 2016.

Lack of an immediate and strong response by the US caused disappointment by Ankara.

"It does not appear to have been a very brilliantly planned or executed event. But let's reserve all judgment until all the facts are in. I don't want to comment on it, except to reaffirm what I said earlier," said former US Secretary of State, John Kerry after the failed coup.

While the reactions of the US perceived as apathetic by Ankara, Turkey requested extradition of businessman and cleric Fethullah Gulen who has lived in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999.

"That person, in Pennsylvania, head of terrorists, we will request him from the United States. We will see our friends' attitude. The same way, we will request those members from western countries. Let's see how they will act," said Turkish President Erdogan.

"Will they hand them over or not? All this is a test. We'll also see how they will come out of this test?" he said.

Ankara blames US-based Fethullah Gulen and the followers of the Gulen movement called the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) for orchestrating the coup attempt that killed at least 249 people and wounded more than 2,000.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports tensions between two countries from Washington.

Frustration over US response to extradition of Gulen

US authorities should search through any intercepted communications of Fethullah Gulen to seek evidence backing Turkey's accusation that the US-based Muslim cleric orchestrated last year's failed coup, Turkey's envoy to Washington, Serdar Kilic said on Friday.

Recommended

A year after the coup attempt, ambassador Kilic in an interview with Reuters expressed frustration over the halting US response to its request for Gulen's extradition.

He also urged Washington to use its data-collection capabilities to help prove Ankara's accusations against him.

"They should help us in this regard. We don't have national intelligence authority in the United States," he said at the Turkish embassy.

President Donald Trump's administration is taking Turkey's extradition request "more seriously" than Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, Kilic told a news conference later on Friday, but he did not elaborate.

Kilic said the United States had not given any sign of when it would decide what to do with Gulen, who denies any involvement in the July 15, 2016, coup attempt.

Kilic cited confessions by some alleged coup plotters and visits he said they paid Gulen at his Pennsylvania compound in the days leading up to the failed putsch as proof that the 79-year-old cleric was behind the coup.

However, Kilic acknowledged in the Reuters interview that more concrete evidence of direct involvement by Gulen.

"If you are asking for a written instruction by Fethullah Gulen to the members of the Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization in the army, that would be a futile request," Kilic said, adding that the planning was done in secrecy.

TRT World spoke to Levent Ali Yildiz who talks about how some Turkish expatriates in the US have reacted.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
