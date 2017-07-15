Three prominent members of Catalonia's government have quit after cracks emerged in the Spanish region's separatist executive just months before a planned independence referendum opposed by Madrid.

Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont said on Friday that ministers in charge of interior matters and education, as well as government spokeswoman Neus Munte, had stepped aside.

He did not give a reason for their departure, but Catalonia's executive has recently been embroiled in heated debate over the vote planned for October 1 as Madrid piles pressure on members of the northeastern regional government.

How it started

The first major sign of tensions came earlier this month when Jordi Baiget, Minister of Business and Knowledge, expressed doubts over whether the referendum could ever take place, given the power of Madrid.

Puigdemont promptly announced Baiget's departure, a decision that was criticised by some of the most fervent supporters of independence.

Madrid is fiercely opposed to a referendum in Catalonia, a 7.5-million-strong region with its own customs and language that has long sought more autonomy.

It deems such a vote illegal and a threat to Spain's unity.

The Constitutional Court has already quashed a resolution approved by Catalonia's parliament calling for the referendum to take place.

It has also warned Catalonia's elected officials that they will face legal consequences if they take any steps towards holding such a vote.

And there is a precedent. Catalonia's former president Artur Mas was banned from holding office for two years for organising a referendum in 2014.

The vote he held was merely symbolic and non-binding.

The referendum planned for October, though, will be binding according to Catalonia's executive, which has said it will declare independence within 48 hours if the region's voters opt to separate from Spain.