Iranian authorities have detained Hossein Fereydoun, brother of president Hassan Rouhani, for financial corruption, the judiciary spokesman said on Sunday.

Some Rouhani supporters have interpreted the charges against Fereydoun as a move by the judiciary to discredit the president.

State television quoted spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei as saying Fereydoun was summoned for questioning on Saturday in a case in which he faces unspecified financial charges.

Ferydoun, who is also a close adviser to Rouhani, was later detained.