WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least five Yemeni soldiers killed in suspected Al-Qaeda attack
The attack in Shabwa province is the latest in a string of shootings suspected to have been carried out by Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) which targeting military checkpoints and outposts.
At least five Yemeni soldiers killed in suspected Al-Qaeda attack
According to the Pentagon, a US air raid on the province last month killed AQAP emir Abu Khattab al-Awlaqi. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 16, 2017

Militants suspected of being part of Al-Qaeda opened fire on a military checkpoint on Sunday killing five Yemeni soldiers and wounding three more, an army source said.

The gunmen managed to escape after the attack in the northeast of Shabwa province, a southern stronghold of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

The attack is the latest in a string of suspected AQAP shootings targeting military checkpoints and outposts in Yemen.

AQAP, seen by the US as the global terror network's most dangerous branch, has exploited years of deadly conflict between Yemen's government and Huthi rebels to expand its presence, especially in Shabwa.

A US air raid on the province last month killed AQAP emir Abu Khattab al-Awlaqi, according to the Pentagon.

US intensifies attacks on AQAP

Recommended

The US has intensified its air attacks on suspected AQAP sites in Yemen since President Donald Trump took office in January.

Yemen's government, allied with a Saudi-led Arab military coalition, has for years been battling Houthi rebels for control of the impoverished country.

The Houthis seized control of the capital Sanaa in September 2014 and advanced on other regions aided by troops loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The World Health Organisation estimates that more than 8,000 people have been killed in Yemen's conflict, most of them civilians, since the Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict in 2015.

The country has also been hit by a deadly cholera outbreak and is on the edge of famine.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54