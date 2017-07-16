Israel on Sunday reopened the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City with more intensive security measures, following an attack before the holy Friday prayers for Muslims.

Religious authorities protested the installation of metal detectors which Israel says are needed due to "security concerns".

Three gates to the compound still remain closed, Palestinian monitoring groups and activists said.

Worshippers were even refused to enter the mosque for midday prayers.

Dozens of worshippers gathered to pray in front of the Lions' Gate entrance to the compound.

"We reject the changes imposed by the Israeli government," Sheikh Omar Kiswani, the director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, told reporters outside.

"We will not enter through these metal detectors."

TRT World spoke to journalist Gregg Carlstrom in Tel Aviv.

Rising tension

Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian in the West Bank town of Nabi Saleh early on Sunday.