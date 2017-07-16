WORLD
Iraq celebrates Mosul victory on the streets of Baghdad
Iraqi police continued celebrations of an "absolute victory" after months of fierce fighting with Daesh to take back Mosul.
An Iraqi police car is decorated for celebrations as Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announces victory over Daesh in Mosul, in Baghdad, Iraq, July 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 16, 2017

Iraqi police paraded through Baghdad for the second day running on Sunday after the government declared it had recaptured Mosul from Daesh.

Mosul is the the second largest city in northern Iraq and was Daesh's primary stronghold in the country.

Outside the Interior Ministry, Iraqi police units saluted Interior Minister Qasim Al-Araji and senior Iraqi officers in attendance.

As part of the parade, a police graduation ceremony also took place, with Al-Araji delivering awards to several new officers.

Al-Araji said that Iraq had been "victorious over Daesh and terrorism".

"Mosul was the last stage of the mythical Islamic State [Daesh] - this alleged state built on falsehoods," Al-Araji said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar Al-Abadi announced the liberation of Mosul on 10 July, describing it as an "absolute victory" after months of fierce fighting with Daesh.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
