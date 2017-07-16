Iraqi police paraded through Baghdad for the second day running on Sunday after the government declared it had recaptured Mosul from Daesh.

Mosul is the the second largest city in northern Iraq and was Daesh's primary stronghold in the country.

Outside the Interior Ministry, Iraqi police units saluted Interior Minister Qasim Al-Araji and senior Iraqi officers in attendance.

As part of the parade, a police graduation ceremony also took place, with Al-Araji delivering awards to several new officers.