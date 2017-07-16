French President Emmanuel Macron denounced France's collaboration in the Holocaust during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Paris on Sunday to commemorate a mass arrest of Jews in Paris during World War Two.

The arrest, known as the "Vel d'Hiv roundup" refers to the Nazi-ordered mass arrest by French police in the Velodrome d'Hiver cycling stadium. Nearly 13,000 Jews were gathered and then deported to Auschwitz concentration camp in Germany in July 1942.

More than 4,000 were children. Fewer than 100 survived. They were among some 76,000 Jews deported from France to Nazi camps.

It was the first commemoration of this kind to be attended by an Israeli prime minister.

France's role in the Holocaust

Macron insisted that "it was indeed France that organised this". He said "not a single German" was directly involved, just French police collaborating with the Nazis.

It was a half century after when then-president Jacques Chirac became the first French leader to acknowledge the state's role in the Holocaust's horrors.

Macron dismissed arguments by French far right leaders and others that the collaborationist Vichy regime didn't represent France.

"It is convenient to see the Vichy regime as born of nothingness, returned to nothingness. Yes, it's convenient, but it is false. We cannot build pride upon a lie."

French Jewish leaders hailed Macron's speech Sunday — even as critics railed at him online, where renewed anti-Semitism has flourished.

TRT World'sKim Vinnell reports.

