India's parliament voted on Monday for a new president in an election likely to be won by a candidate backed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ram Nath Kovind's likely ascent to the highest public office is expected to tighten Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grip on power.

Kovind's election as president would be the first by a leader who started out with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or National Volunteers' Association, a Hindu nationalist mentor of the BJP and its affiliates.

Kovind, 72, is a former lawyer from the low-caste Dalit community.

He is facing Meira Kumar, a former parliament speaker and a fellow-Dalit backed by the opposition Congress party.

The result will be announced on Thursday but Kovind's victory is almost certain since the BJP says it has the electoral college numbers needed to push its candidate through.

Some 4,900 legislators nationwide voted in what Modi termed a "historic" election to choose India's head of state.

Modi, among the first to cast his vote in parliament, said he looked forward to working with Kovind.