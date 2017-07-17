A US doctor offering experimental treatment to a critically ill British baby is due in London this week to help persuade a judge to keep the boy's life support switched on.

The parents of Charlie Gard, who has a rare genetic condition causing progressive muscle weakness and brain damage, have been fighting a legal battle to send him to the United States for the neurologist's experimental therapy.

But Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without a realistic prospect of it helping, prompting a fierce debate around the world about medical ethics.

The case has gained global attention after interventions by US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis, who both voiced support for 11-month-old Charlie on Twitter.

It has prompted a heated debate about whether the hospital treating the child or his parents should determine his fate.