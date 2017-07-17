Turkey's parliament on Monday approved extending the existing state of emergency for three more months, almost a year after it was imposed in the wake of last July's attempted military coup.

The government earlier asked parliament to extend emergency rule via a statement from Prime Minister Binali Yildirim's office.

The motion was ratified by yes votes from the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party and its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The extension will become effective from Wednesday at 1 am local time (2200 GMT Tuesday).

Turkey declared emergency rule on July 20, 2016, after a coup attempt on July 15, 2016 left at least 249 people dead and more than 2,000 wounded.

Post-coup purge

The emergency rule helped the necessary legal environment to cleanse the state of US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen's network, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said at Parliament.

Canikli said those who infiltrated higher echelons of the state have been dismissed. But there are still more Gulen operatives within the system, he said.