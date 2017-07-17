Aid convoys belonging to World Food Programme and Red Crescent have reached Houla, a besieged suburb of the Syrian city of Homs on July 15, according to videos posted to social media websites.

It is recorded to be the first aid convoy to reach the besieged city of Homs since June.

The relief items included wheat flour, medical items, water and sanitation material.

Aid agencies in Syria have repeatedly called for regular access to areas under siege, saying that one-off deliveries quickly run out.