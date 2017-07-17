Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Monday to fast-track new legislation for autonomy in the country's most volatile region. His move aims to advance a protracted process to end decades of rebellion and thwart militancy in the Muslim-majority region in the southern island of Mindanao.

The Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) submitted to Duterte on Monday is the culmination of a rocky 20-year peace process between the government of the predominantly Christian Philippines and the Muslim separatist Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

It aims to turn predominantly Muslim parts of Mindanao into an autonomous region with its own executive, legislature and fiscal powers.

"May I say to you, my brothers ... I will support and hasten this instrument as it goes to the legislature," Duterte said in a ceremony for the handover of the bill, drawing loud applause.

"There will be no objections of the provisions of all that is consistent with the constitution and aspirations of the Moro people."

Passage of the bill would be a major achievement for Duterte, who was a mayor in a Mindanao city for 22 years and has made peace deals with separatists and Marxist rebels a priority for his year-old government.

Battle for Marawi City

The bill's submission comes at a critical time for the Philippines, as fears grow that militants sympathetic to Daesh have exploited disillusionment over the failure of the previous Congress to pass the law, and have used it to recruit fighters and further a radical agenda.

Rebels inspired by Daesh have occupied the commercial heart of Marawi City, on Mindanao, through seven weeks of air strikes and battles with government troops. More than 500 people have been killed and 260,000 displaced in the clashes, marking the country's biggest security crisis in years.