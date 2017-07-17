The speech patterns of people could help determine whether they are developing a thinking problem. More pauses, filler words and other verbal changes might be an early sign of mental decline, which can lead to Alzheimer's disease, a study suggests.

Researchers had people describe a picture they were shown in taped sessions two years apart. Those with early-stage mild cognitive impairment slid much faster on certain verbal skills than those who didn't develop thinking problems.

"What we've discovered here is there are aspects of language that are affected earlier than we thought, before or at the same time that memory problems emerge," said one study leader, Sterling Johnson of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

TRT World's Kim Vinnell has more.

This was the largest study ever done of speech analysis for this purpose, and if more testing confirms its value, it might offer a simple, cheap way to help screen people for very early signs of mental decline.