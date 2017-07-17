POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Park Sung-hyun wins US Women's Open by two strokes
Park Sung-hyun broke a three-way tie with two late birdies to win the US Women's Open by two strokes at Trump National on Sunday.
Park Sung-hyun wins US Women's Open by two strokes
Park Sung-hyun tees off on the fourth hole during the final round of the US Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, USA. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 17, 2017

The South Korean juggernaut continued as long-hitting Park Sung-hyun broke a three-way tie with two late birdies to win the US Women's Open by two strokes at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, USA on Sunday for her first major championship.

The 23-year-old Park, runaway favourite to win LPGA Rookie of the Year honours, birdied the par-five 15th to forge ahead and, after co-leader amateur Choi Hye-jin double-bogeyed the 16th, added a six-foot birdie at the 17th for some cushion.

Park, who won seven times on the Korean LPGA Tour in 2016, saved par at the par-five 18th with a superb chip from a tight lie behind the green to post a five-under-par 67.

Recommended

As the poker-faced Park made her way from the 18th green to the scoring tent, she paused to wave and bow towards US President Donald Trump, who looked down from his bullet-proof, glass-enclosed private box.

"To be honest I still cannot believe this is actually happening. It's almost like I'm floating on a cloud in the sky," Park said through an interpreter after signing for 11-under 277.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin