US President Donald Trump's eldest son and his former campaign chairman have been given approval by a US special counsel to testify publicly to Congress as part of investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee said.

Senator Dianne Feinstein said on Tuesday special counsel former FBI director Robert Mueller said Donald Trump Jr and Paul Manafort, who was the campaign manager from March to August, were free to speak to the committee.

Mueller is investigating allegations by US intelligence agencies that Russia interfered to help Trump win the presidency and possible collusion between Moscow and the Republican's campaign.

But Russia denies meddling in the campaign, and Trump says there was no collusion.

If Trump Jr were to appear before the judiciary committee, he would be the highest member of the president's inner circle of relatives and White House aides to testify in Congress about the Russia allegations.

Several congressional panels have investigations open.

The allegations have dominated Trump's first six months in office.

Meeting in Trump Tower

Trump Jr, who runs the Trump family business, released emails last week in which he eagerly agreed in June 2016 to meet a woman he was told was a Russian government lawyer who might have damaging information about Democratic election rival Hillary Clinton as part of Moscow's support for his father's campaign.

The meeting in Trump Tower in New York appears to be the most tangible evidence of a connection between Trump's campaign and Russia, investigators in Congress have said.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley has said he would coordinate with Mueller to ensure that any witnesses the panel brings would not conflict with Mueller's criminal investigation.

Feinstein said the committee planned for the testimony to be part of a broader hearing scheduled for Wednesday but has now been postponed.

She could not confirm whether the hearing would take place next week.