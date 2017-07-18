WORLD
UAE minister denies hacking Qatari sites
Speaking at Chatham House in London, UAE's foreign minister also denied a Washington Post report saying that his country had been behind an alleged cyberattack on Qatar.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, speaks at an event at Chatham House in London, Britain, July 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2017

The UAE warned Qatar on Monday it could not belong to the Gulf Cooperation Council if it undermined regional security, calling for a "change of behaviour" but not "regime change."

Anwar Gargash, the UAE state minister for foreign affairs, also denied a Washington Post report saying that his country had been behind an alleged cyberattack on Qatar in May which sparked a crisis.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie reports from Doha.

Speaking at Chatham House international affairs think tank in London, Gargash repeated claims denied by Qatar, that the country funds extremists.

"This is our message: You cannot be part of a regional organisation dedicated to strengthening mutual security and furthering mutual interest and at the same time undermine that security," he said.

"You cannot be both our friend and a friend of Al Qaeda."

Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed sanctions on Doha on June 5, including closing its only land border, denying Qatar access to their airspace and ordering their citizens back from the emirate.

The four Arab states accuse Qatar of ties to Iran and of funding terror groups. Qatar has denied the accusations.

