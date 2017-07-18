Italy is considering issuing temporary visas that would allow migrants to travel around the EU, the deputy foreign minister of Italy said on Tuesday.

The announcement came after the number of people crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa increased as Italy buckles under the pressure of new refugee arrivals on the country's shores.

More than 93,000 mainly sub-Saharan African and Bangladeshi refugees and migrants have arrived by boat in southern Italy so far in 2017, a 17 percent increase on the same period last year, according to the interior ministry.

Asked whether migrants could be given the temporary permits, Italy's Deputy Foreign Minister Mario Giro told left-wing newspaper Il Manifesto the government was looking at all possibilities.

"We are in a tug of war," Giro said in the interview which was posted on the foreign ministry's website.

Permits under consideration

He said Italy wanted to avoid unilateral gestures, but is against the strict application of EU law which keeps migrants in their first country of arrival.

"We don't accept being turned into a European hotspot, or feeling guilty because we rescue people, so deciding what to do with the migrants who arrive is everyone's responsibility," Giro said.

It was too early to say when or how many such permits could be issued, Giro said, adding that the Italian authorities who receive asylum requests already have the power to grant them.

A day earlier, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano had said the temporary visas were not on the government's agenda.