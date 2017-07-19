Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Wednesday announced a cabinet reshuffle that sees the appointment of six new ministers and 11 others changing their positions.

Four of the country's deputy prime ministers lost their posts, with two being appointed to ministerial positions while the other two are no longer members of the cabinet.

The only deputy prime minister to keep his post was Mehmet Simsek, who is responsible for the economy.

The newcomers to the cabinet are the General Secretary of the governing AK Party Abdulhamit Gul, who has been appointed justice minister; Julide Sarieroglu, the second female minister in the new cabinet, who has been assigned to minister of labour and social Security; Osman Askin Bak, as the minister of youth and sports; Ahmet Esref Fakibaba, a well-known MP from southeast Turkey as the new minister of food, agriculture and livestock; Ahmet Demircan who is now the minister of health; and Hakan Cavusoglu as one of the new deputies of prime minister.

Fikri Isik, who served as defence minister since May 2016 was promoted to deputy prime minister along with justice minister Bekir Bozdag, Recep Akdag, former minister of health and Hakan Cavusoglu, another new name in the cabinet. Bozdag is seen as being especially close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and earned his trust during the abortive coup last July.