A Thai general is among more than 100 defendants facing a verdict Wednesday in a sprawling 2015 human trafficking case which saw thousands of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants abandoned at sea and in jungle death camps.

Thailand's junta launched a crackdown in May that year on a multi-million-dollar network running migrants through southern Thailand and into Malaysia.

It unspooled a crisis across Southeast Asia as gangs abandoned their hungry and desperate human cargo in jungle camps and at sea in overcrowded boats which were then "ping ponged" between Thai, Malaysian and Indonesian waters.

Rights groups long accused officials of ignoring – or even orchestrating – the trade in humans through Thailand's southern provinces.

The belated crackdown revealed a network of military, political and local mafia players soaking up cash from impoverished migrants.

The 103 defendants whose verdicts are being read are accused of offences spanning human trafficking, ransom and murder – a charge that can carry the death penalty.