WORLD
3 MIN READ
YPG to hand over bodies of nine FSA fighters to Turkey after clashes
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the handover was arranged by Russia. The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) members were killed during clashes between US-backed FSA on Monday.
YPG to hand over bodies of nine FSA fighters to Turkey after clashes
A still image taken from a video shows a Syrian Democratic Forces soldier firing a weapon, in Ain Daqna, Aleppo Province on July 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 19, 2017

A YPG officer said on Tuesday that it will hand over the bodies of nine FSA fighters to Turkey, following clashes with the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA).

Barousek Hasakeh, an officer in the US-backed Syrian Defence Force (SDF), says nine were killed in clashes on Monday in Ain Daqna, a small village on the front lines between the rival forces, both of which are also battling Daesh.

Hasakeh did not identify the nationalities of the fighters.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the handover was arranged by Russia. The Russian military maintains a handful of posts in northern Syria.

Hasakeh said clashes with the Syrian opposition forces died down on Tuesday, but shelling continued throughout the day.

The YPG are a key component of the US-backed SDF, but are considered by Turkey to be the Syrian branch of PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

Recommended

Ankara resolved at National Security Council meeting earlier that Turkey will not accept PKK/YPG presence in Syria even if they are battling Daesh.

Regime claims sanctions are "unjustified"

Also on Tuesday, the Syrian regime blasted the European Union for imposing new sanctions on 16 Syrian military and scientific officials it suspects are involved in chemical weapons attacks against civilians.

Syria's news agency quoted an unnamed Foreign Ministry official as saying that the sanctions are "unjustified" and aim to mislead international public opinion.

It said Damascus has had no chemical weapons since it joined the international chemical weapons convention four years ago.

In May, the EU extended restrictive measures against Syria by a year. The 28-nation EU had previously imposed travel bans and frozen the assets of 240 people and 67 organisations in Syria.

SOURCE:TRT World, AP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54