The White House on Tuesday denied reports that President Donald Trump had a second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Germany.

Trump allegedly had an hour long second meeting with his Russian counterpart, according to media reports, citing Ian Bremmer, the president of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

The White House said the two leaders spoke to each other, but described it as "a brief conversation at the end of a dinner not a meeting."

"There was no 'second meeting' between President Trump and President Putin, just a brief conversation at the end of a dinner. The insinuation that the White House has tried to 'hide' a second meeting is false, malicious and absurd," the official said.

In a tweet late on Tuesday, Trump said, "Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is "sick." All G 20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew!"

The reports could raise renewed concern as Congress and a special counsel investigate allegations by US intelligence agencies that Russia interfered to help Trump, a Republican, win the presidency.