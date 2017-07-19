Hundreds of suspected Daesh members swept up by Iraqi forces in Mosul are being held in a cramped and stifling prison just outside the city.

In one facility, more than 100 prisoners have been packed into a dark room, lined up shoulder to shoulder on the floor, without electricity or ventilation, despite daytime temperatures of well over 45 degrees Celsius.

The Iraqi officer who oversees the facility said it currently holds some 370 prisoners.

He said authorities were overwhelmed with detainees as Iraqi forces cleared the last neighbourhoods of the city earlier this month at the end of a gruelling nine-month campaign.

"Prisoners are infected with diseases, lots of health and skin problems because they're not exposed to the sun," he said.

The officer spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

"The majority can't walk. Their legs are swollen because they can't move," he said, adding that a provincial health team checks on the prisoners "occasionally."

Further investigation

More than 1,150 detainees have passed through the prison over the past three months, with 540 sent to Baghdad for further investigation, the officer said.

Another 2,800 prisoners are being held in the Qayara air base south of Mosul, and hundreds more in a few, smaller facilities.

Daesh seized Mosul when it swept across northern and central Iraq in the summer of 2014.

As US-backed Iraqi forces battled block by block to retake the city, many fighters also fled the city by hiding among fleeing residents, complicating efforts by Iraqi forces to separate the militants from civilians.

Prisoners say they're innocent

Prisoners who were discreetly interviewed insisted they were innocent. They spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing reprisals.

"You won't find 10 real (Daesh members) among these guys. And all of them have spent more than six months here," one prisoner said out of earshot of the guards. "Since I got here eight months ago, I've only seen the sun once."