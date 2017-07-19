China will provide Tajikistan with $230 million to build a new parliament, authorities in the impoverished state said on Wednesday, the latest step by Beijing to bolster its influence in the country.

China, which already owns over half of Tajikistan's public debt, has long sought to increase ties in the ex-Soviet Central Asia region which Moscow has traditionally viewed as its backyard.

Construction of the parliament is expected to begin later this year and the money has been "allocated by the Chinese side," Tajik official Jamshed Akhmadzoda said.

China is a vital source of investments in mainly agrarian Tajikistan, which is also strongly dependent on remittances sent home by migrant workers in Russia.

Beijing owns some $1.2 billion of the country's total external debt of $2.3 billion, a share equal to around a sixth of GDP.