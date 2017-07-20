Fighting between two major opposition groups in parts of northwestern Syria's Idlib province has killed at least 38 people including eleven civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The violence broke out last week between Ahrar al Sham and Al Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al Sham with the reported reasons of power struggle and different ideology. The latter is mainly made up of former Al Nusra Front militants.

Hayat Tahrir al Shami is mainly made up of Syria's former al Qaeda affiliate, known as the Al Nusra Front while the Ahrar al Sham has Free Syria Army's fighters in its ranks.

Opposition ambush kills members of regime forces and their allied militias

Meanwhile, at least 28 members of the Syrian regime forces and their allied militias were killed on Wednesday in an ambush by opposition fighters in the Eastern Ghouta region near Damascus, the SOHR said.

The fighters came under attack by the Army of Islam opposition group as they attempted to advance in the town of Al-Rihan, the Britain-based monitor said.

The Eastern Ghouta region is a major oppsition stronghold near the capital, and it has been the frequent target of regime military operations.