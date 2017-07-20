WORLD
3 MIN READ
CIA support for anti-regime rebel groups to halt: US officials
The programme to arm and train moderate rebel groups in their fight against the Assad regime by the CIA is to be halted by the Trump administration.
CIA support for anti-regime rebel groups to halt: US officials
By Staff Reporter
July 20, 2017

President Donald Trump has decided to halt the CIA's years-long covert programme to arm and train moderate Syrian rebels battling the Assad regime. Russia had long pushed the United States to end the programme.

The phasing out of the secret programme was reported by The Washington Post on Wednesday. Officials told the newspaper that ending the operation reflects Trump's interest in finding ways to work with Russia.

The programme was a key component begun by the Obama administration in 2013 to put pressure on Assad to relinquish power.

But even its political supporters in Washington have questioned its usefulness since Moscow sent forces to Syria two years later.

Russia wants end to anti-regime programme

Russia has long seen the anti-regime programme as an assault on its interests.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders declined to comment on the reported end of the programme and said she did not know if it was discussed during a pair of conversations – including one just revealed on Tuesday – that Trump had with Putin at an international summit earlier this month.

Recommended

The CIA declined to comment on the report.

After the Trump-Putin meeting, the United States and Russia announced an agreement to back a new ceasefire in southwest Syria, where many of the CIA-supported rebels have worked.

Trump made the decision nearly a month ago, after an Oval Office meeting with national security adviser H.R. McMaster and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, according to the newspaper. An officials told The Washington Post that the move to end the programme to arm the anti-Assad rebels was not a condition of the ceasefire.

Before assuming office in January, Trump suggested he could end support for Free Syrian Army groups and give priority to the fight against Daesh.

US support for SDF/PYD will continue

A separate effort by the US military effort to train, arm and support Syrian Democratic Forces' assault on Daesh with air strikes and other actions will continue, the officials said.

The White House had previously condemned Assad, and just three months ago, Trump launched dozens of air strikes against a Syrian air base after the United States accused the Syrian regime of using chemical weapons on its own people.

However, aside from air strikes after the Syrian military launched a chemical weapons attack, the Trump administration has not increased military support from the limits set by the Obama administration.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54