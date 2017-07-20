The global surge in refugees has left most of the financial burden to developing countries in volatile regions. According to the UNHCR, low and middle income countries play the greatest role in sheltering the world's displaced. Developing countries in the global south have been looking into cooperating and learning from best practises as a result of the abandonment by the developed countries.

The neglect leaves developing countries with a pressing need to create more awareness and generate attention towards the situation at hand.

The existing global refugee crises affecting several countries in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America have resulted in a mass exodus within and beyond these regions.

Millions of refugees from war-torn or violence stricken countries such as South Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Syria, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala seek refuge in neighbouring countries with hopes to go on to North America and Europe. However, as a result of global immigration policies, bordering countries in these volatile regions such as Turkey, Mexico, Jordan, Lebanon, Ethiopia and Uganda have transitioned from refugee transit points to long-term homes.

Turkey and Mexico are case in point with regards to their unique position.

Both countries are surrounded by fragile or failed states in their regions. This results in refugees fleeing violence. Central Americans escaping cartels, gang violence, gender-based violence, and poverty find safety in Mexico. On the other hand, Middle Eastern and African refugees escaping civil wars, violence, and poverty find safety in Turkey,

Turkey and Mexico both implement innovative refugee policies. This is partly as a result of the inevitable influx of refugees given the volatile regions they are situated in.

The two countries neighbours (US, Canada, Europe) impose strict immigration policies and Turkey and Mexico are faced with neighbours that are rather unwelcoming, and do not have an open door policy.

In fact, the US and Europe have outsourced the refugee problem to Mexico and Turkey by offering compensation. As a result, asylum seekers are held up in bordering cities and in some cases children find themselves as orphans.

As refugee safe havens, Turkey and Mexico are facing a multitude of financial and social burdens. Hosting over 3 million Syrian refugees Turkey provided the largest volume of humanitarian aid with $6 billion in 2016, which largely goes towards Syrian refugees

On the other hand, approximately 400,000 Central American refugees are crossing the border into Mexico each year. Both countries are struggling to integrate refugees into their respective societies.

There are limited resources for a growing number of refugees and ever increasing domestic demands regarding employment. More importantly, children, particularly those who are unaccompanied, pose the biggest challenge of becoming a lost generation.