President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey never saw Africa as a "virgin continent" with resources ripe for exploitation.

Speaking in Istanbul at an International Congress Gala Dinner on Health in Africa, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey wants to develop long-term business alliances on the continent with a "win-win" approach based on "mutual respect and equality."

The president said that the last 12 years proved that Turkey's interest in the African continent was not a passing whim, adding that, "Our trade with all of Africa in 2005 was about $7 billion, but by 2016 this figure had risen to $17 billion."

"The Turkey-Africa partnership summit, meeting for the first time in Istanbul in 2008, and then in Equatorial Guinea's capital Malabo in 2014, showed the importance Turkey places on relations with the continent."