Relatives and friends of a Palestinian boy - who died from cancer and was laid to rest on Thursday - have accused Israel and Palestinian Authority for his death saying he wasn't able to get treatment on time.

Bahaa Radi spent his last few months in a hospital that was short of medicine and equipment due to the blockade on the Gaza Strip by Israel and Egypt.

"Bahaa was in a lot of pain. They tried taking him to a hospital outside Gaza. He needed an urgent bone marrow transplant in Israel but of course no one let him," one of his friends said.