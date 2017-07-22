WORLD
2 MIN READ
Siege and medicine shortage blamed for Gaza boy's death
Bahaa Radi, who was laid to rest on Thursday, spent his last few months in a hospital that was short of medicine and equipment due to siege on Gaza Strip by Israel and Egypt.
Siege and medicine shortage blamed for Gaza boy's death
The boy's relatives have accused Israel and Palestinian Authority for his death saying he wasn't able to get treatment on time. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2017

Relatives and friends of a Palestinian boy - who died from cancer and was laid to rest on Thursday - have accused Israel and Palestinian Authority for his death saying he wasn't able to get treatment on time.

Bahaa Radi spent his last few months in a hospital that was short of medicine and equipment due to the blockade on the Gaza Strip by Israel and Egypt.

"Bahaa was in a lot of pain. They tried taking him to a hospital outside Gaza. He needed an urgent bone marrow transplant in Israel but of course no one let him," one of his friends said.

Recommended

Radi's grandmother, who blamed Palestinian Authority for not helping Bahaa, said, "He said: 'grandmother come and say your goodbyes.' I asked him if he's ok, he replied, 'I'm dying, come say your farewells'."

TRT World's NafisaLatic has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54