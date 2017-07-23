Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said friends should not deceive each other, referring to recent remarks made by a US general over the rebranding of the YPG/PYD as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

"We know who is who very well. Both are the same. [...] What really matters is not changing the name plate, but what is inside," Erdogan said

at a press conference at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport before departing for Saudi Arabia as part of his two-day Gulf tour.

​"Friends do not deceive each other," Erdogan stressed, referring to Washington.

The head of US special forces Army General Raymond Thomas said Friday that rebranding the YPG/PYD to SDF was done to give the group a voice in Syria talks and to assuage Ankara.

The YPG is the military wing of the PYD, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which Turkey, the US and EU consider a terrorist organisation.

The US has supported the YPG/PYD along with several other militia groups under the umbrella of the SDF, long vexing Ankara.

The US views the SDF as a "reliable partner" in its fight against Daesh and continues to provide it with arms and equipment against strong objections from Turkey, given its terrorist links.

The PKK has waged an armed campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years that has led to the deaths of more than 40,000 people.

Turkey-German ties